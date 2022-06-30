Women in Property event comes to Chesterfield to build connections between local business

National network Women in Property hosted the event at the Rectory pub in Chesterfield and attracted representatives from around 20 local companies.

It was co-organised by Turner & Townsend, the main sponsor.

Sarah Wills, associate director at urban designers, nineteen47 and member of Women in Property, said: “The idea for the event was instigated after a conversation at a Chesterfield Property and

From the left: Anna Lingard, Corine Hall, Beth Holyoak and Sarah Wills during the Women in Property Event at the Rectory Pub

Construction Group event.

“It is intended to offer more networking opportunities for the property and construction sector in Chesterfield and Women in Property are well positioned to deliver more events here. The event sold out completely so it shows there is definitely a need for it.”

Beth Holyoak, a cost manager at Turner & Townsend, a project management business based in Leeds, said: “In Sheffield you see networking events every week, but there is really not much happening in Chesterfield. Turner & Townsend has decided to sponsor today’s meeting, being the first such event in the town, and we are really keen to see it flourish in Chesterfield.”

Corinne Hall, Associate Director at Whittam Cox Architects, was among the attendees. Her company is based in Chesterfield and has been involved in both local and national projects for the last 15 years.

Sarah Wills speaking at the Women in Property event in Chesterfield

She said: “It was a fantastic suggestion from Turner & Townsend and Women in Property to have this event. We’ve got loads of interest today. Whittam Cox Architects have been working in the area for the last 15 years and we are very keen to support anything that happens in Chesterfield.

“As women working in this sector, we have been massively underrepresented over the years. That is changing, but we still need the support network. Women in Property are absolutely fantastic, providing an opportunity to create the links and support among all women in our industry.”

Anna Lingard, a PR manager at Whittam Cox Architects, added: “It's really nice to host Women in Property event in Chesterfield this time. It’s a really good stepping stone to get together and think where we can make a bit more positive changes in the region.”