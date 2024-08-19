Wingers opens in Derby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wingers – the Chicken Wing Company – has opened in Derby. At 25 years old, Amaneek Choongh is Wingers youngest solo franchisee and she will now run the store located in the Parks Farm Shopping Centre with her newly recruited local team of 10.

Wingers offers eat in, take away and delivery of it’s fresh buttermilk fried chicken menu selection. The franchised brand which now has eleven outlets trading successfully, was started originally during the Pandemic from a dark kitchen in Aldridge, Birmingham and has quickly spread its wings across the Midlands and beyond.

Amaneek Choongh explains: “Customers love our fresh food served up with crunchy slaw, salad and smothered with their choice of our signature homemade sauces. Our boneless tenders and house fries always go down well! We also sell delicious milkshakes. There is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Amaneek Choongh may be Wingers youngest solo franchisee but she’s not new to the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector. Amaneek worked in her dad’s Subway franchise for ten years before getting a job in procurement.

Wingers Opens in Parks Farm Shopping Centre

Amaneek explains: “Procurement was interesting but I honestly missed the customer facing side of a busy food outlet in my day-to-day role. I’d also seen the benefits of being self-employed and running a restaurant, and how much fun it could be so when the franchise opportunity came up with Wingers, I was able to secure a business loan and I jumped at the chance to invest in the future and support the local community by creating new jobs.”

Following comprehensive training plus a six month stint working at Wingers in Hednesford in Staffordshire, Amaneek is “now looking forward to welcoming customers in Derby to experience Wingers friendly welcome and fresh buttermilk fried chicken cooked to perfection.”

Wingers has big plans for expansion with 50 store openings planned within the next four years. As a result, Wingers is now inviting further franchise applications from QSR professionals and experienced business people in key development areas including the North East and North West, on the M1 and M6 corridors and in cities like Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield. Wingers is also looking to expand in Scotland in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Wingers offers a full turn-key offering, comprehensive training and support, simple operation with low staff overheads, a great menu and low cost of entry. The potential for excellent returns will really help a business take off!

Find out how you can help us satisfy customer demand and spread our wings further through developing your own profitable, franchised Wingers restaurant.

For further information about a Wingers franchise opportunity please see: www.wingers.uk.net/franchise or email: [email protected]