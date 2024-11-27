Willshee’s acquires Stanton Recycling to expand services offerings and regional coverage

Willshee’s Waste & Recycling, a leading provider of waste management and recycling solutions across the Midlands, has today announced the acquisition of Stanton Recycling Limited – an established waste and recycling service provider operating across Nottingham and Derbyshire.

The acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Willshee’s throughout Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, enhancing both its regional presence and service capabilities.

Founded in 2004, Stanton Recycling Limited has provided extensive municipal waste, mixed recycling and organic waste services across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. The acquisition of the company will increase Willshee’s employee numbers to in excess of 160. The existing Stanton Recycling employees will continue in their roles under Willshee’s leadership.

Stanton Recycling’s Ilkeston site becomes Willshee’s fifth site – joining its sites in Burton-On-Trent and Swadlincote. This expansion extends the company’s comprehensive waste management and recycling services to businesses and communities across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, adding organic waste collection to its offerings, which already include Total Waste Management, production of solid recovered and refuse derived fuels, skip hire, process and recycling of wood, along with the recycling of cardboard, glass, hazardous waste, food and metal.

Dean Willshee, Managing Director of Willshee’s, said: “Acquiring Stanton Recycling enables us to expand our reach across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire along with bringing new organic waste capabilities to our existing clients. Looking ahead, we’re aiming to further strengthen our business, create more local jobs and drive positive environmental change across the region."

Marktlink were the lead M&A advisor for Willshee’s Waste & Recycling with Shoosmiths providing legal advice. Stanton Recycling received financial advice from their accountant Ashgates and legal advice from Gateley.

Stanton Recycling Limited will continue to offer its current customers an excellent service, complimented by Willshee’s. The two companies will operate together to provide exceptional service offerings under Willshee’s name in the future.