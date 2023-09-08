Willington based dog trainer gets Theo Paphitis stamp of approval with small business Sunday

Watch more videos on Shots!

Certified Dog Trainer, Sian, is dedicated to creating strong bonds between dog parents and their furry companions through kind, ethical training methods, and has established herself as a go-to expert in Derby and the surrounding areas. Known for her effective training techniques and years of experience, she has built a stellar reputation for her puppy training classes and 1:1 dog training in the local area. With her expertise and passion for dogs, Sian continues to make a difference in the lives of countless local dog lovers through her services based in Darley Abbey, Breedon on the Hill and Willington.

Sian says “I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive recognition with Theo Paphitis’ prestigious Small Business Sunday for Lavender Garden. This recognition is not only a testament to all the hard work and dedication of my small team, but also a validation of our commitment to providing exceptional training services to our local dog loving clients. Being given this boost from Theo Paphitis has filled me with immense joy and pride. It inspires us to continue making a positive difference in the lives of dogs and their pet parents with ethical training methods. Thank you to Small Business Sunday for this incredible honour!”

