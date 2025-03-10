Why DSP Interiors’ Olivia is leading the way with award nomination

Graduate Olivia Priestley is celebrating after being shortlisted for a business leadership award just months after leaving university.

Olivia, 23, has been named a finalist in the East Midlands Leadership Awards for her work as Marketing Director at DSP (Interiors), a role she took up in September last year.

She has been shortlisted in the Young Leader category of the awards organised by The Business Desk and will find out if she has been named a winner at a ceremony next week.

The awards recognise individuals across the region who demonstrate outstanding leaderships skills and make a positive impact within their organisation and industry.

Olivia has been responsible for introducing a clear marketing strategy at the award-winning design, refurbishment and fit-out company, based in Derby. And she has improved the company’s digital presence and implemented new systems to support lead generation and enquiry management.

Olivia said: “It’s a real privilege to be shortlisted and recognised alongside so many other talented leaders across the region.

“The last year has brought its challenges, but the support and hard work of the whole team has been incredible. I’m proud of what I have achieved and look forward to seeing how the strategies I have put in place help the organisation to continue its growth.”

DSP (Interiors) has been providing office design, refurbishment and fit outs to companies across the UK since 1988.

The firm has won several national awards for its work for companies including Robinson Structures on Pride Park and KTM Sportmotorcycles, at Silverstone, and was shortlisted for an award for a project with SureScreen Diagnostics, in Nottinghamshire.

Olivia joined the company in June last year, after finishing a Business and Spanish degree at the University of Leeds, which included a year at Valencia University.

Although only in post for six months, Olivia has made a huge impact on the firm taking on full responsibility for the company social media accounts, improving user experience, engagement and followers.

The former Trent College pupil has also introduced a customer relationship management system, which has transformed the way the business tracks enquiries, and set up email marketing campaigns.

Olivia has also attended networking events representing the company, generating new enquiries and has been described as a ‘inspiration to the team’.

She added: “Although I haven’t been out of university for long, I have been able to implement some of the things I learned during my degree which is really pleasing.“I’m really looking forward to the ceremony and hope that this is a nice start to 2025 for everyone at DSP.”