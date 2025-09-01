Why Chesterfield works: A thriving hub for business, talent and growth

Chesterfield is an attractive place to start, grow and invest. With its strategic location, strong talent pipeline, collaborative business culture and proactive support infrastructure, our town is proving that size is no barrier to ambition.

The recent Destination Chesterfield Round Table discussion, conducted in collaboration with the Derbyshire Times, brought together several Chesterfield Champions to discuss the strengths of being located in Chesterfield.

They came up with five compelling reasons.

1. Location, location, location

Manufacturing in Chesterfield

Ask any local business leader what makes Chesterfield work, and the answer is often the same: location.

“We’re slap bang in the middle of everything,” said Gareth Dillon of Killingley. “We do business in Sheffield, Derby, York and Leeds, but we wouldn’t dream of relocating. Chesterfield gives us access to major cities without the cost or congestion.”

Alberto Naso of Geeks Headquarters agrees: “We host national events and tournaments, and Chesterfield’s central position is perfect. People travel from Scotland and London to attend, and they stay, eat, and explore the town while they’re here.”

2. A loyal, skilled workforce

In Chesterfield, our town’s work ethic is a point of pride.

“Our business couldn’t have survived without the old-fashioned working-class philosophy,” said Gareth Dillon. “We don’t struggle to find people who know what graft is. That backbone of loyalty and hard work is still here.”

Apprenticeships are a key part of the talent pipeline. Luke Catt of SMH Group highlighted the role of Chesterfield College: “All our apprentices come through the college. We’ve trained people in accountancy, legal services, mortgage advice and more.”

Richard Sherwood of Roy Peters Estates shared a personal success story: “Our apprentice George just passed his Level 3 with distinctions. He’s smart, punctual, polite, the kind of person you trust with a million-pound house. That’s the quality we find here.”

3. Collaboration and Community

Chesterfield’s business culture is built on relationships. From local suppliers to professional services, there’s a strong commitment to keeping business local.

“I want to work with smaller entities,” said Gareth Dillon. “If I need a designer, I want Mr Smith of Smiths Design in my office, not a faceless national firm. Chesterfield gives us that.”

Luke Catt added, “It’s easy to lose that face-to-face connection in today’s digital world. Through Destination Chesterfield and local events, we keep those relationships alive. It’s our duty as businesses to support each other.”

4. Support that makes a difference

Behind Chesterfield’s business success is a robust support infrastructure. From startup grants to skills development, our town offers more than most.

Peter Lawrence of East Midlands Chamber praised the town’s free skills brokerage service: “It’s a huge asset. Businesses get help with recruitment, training, and succession planning, from apprenticeships to management development.”

He also highlighted Chesterfield’s proactive approach to funding: “Compared to similar towns, Chesterfield offers significantly more support. I’ve seen £10,000 growth grants here versus £2,000 elsewhere. That commitment to business growth is real.”

Gillian Scotford of Accessible Derbyshire echoed the sentiment: “Business support here is sensible and personal. Adrian Williams from Chesterfield Borough Council’s Innovation Support Project helped me think about where I’m going and what I want. That kind of guidance is invaluable.”

5. Affordability and opportunity

Chesterfield offers the best of both worlds: access to major markets and a lower cost base.

“Our overheads are significantly less than if we were based elsewhere,” said Gareth Dillon. “That gives us a competitive edge, and it’s why we stay.”

Our town’s regeneration projects, including the canal corridor and town centre developments, are creating new opportunities for investment and growth.

“There’s a lot of positivity here,” said Peter Lawrence. “From international trade to local startups, Chesterfield is on a strong trajectory. The future is bright.”

Get the support you need to invest and grow your business in Chesterfield

Chesterfield isn’t just a place to do business, it’s a place to build a future. With its skilled workforce, collaborative spirit and strategic location, it offers everything a company needs to succeed.

Whether you're a startup looking for support, an established firm seeking growth, or an investor exploring new opportunities, Chesterfield is ready to welcome you.

Find business support and advice: chesterfield.co.uk/business/business-support

Explore commercial property opportunities: chesterfield.co.uk/business/commercial-property-search