What's in my shop: We take a look inside popular Chesterfield salon Clippers Hair Design as it celebrates its 50th anniversary

The salon, located on Holywell Street in the town centre, started in 1973 and marks 50 years of styling the people of Chesterfield this year.
By Brian Eyre
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST

The salon has a staff of five people, under the management of owner Sam Hill, and celebrated its half-century landmark with a reunion of former staff and previous owners.

Still going strong after 50 years as one of the town’s longest-running salons, Sam says today’s most popular hair-do is the mullet and the perm.

The Clippers team, includes Kerry, Joanne, Sam and Maddie.

The Clippers team, includes Kerry, Joanne, Sam and Maddie.

The Holywell Street store celebrates its 50th anniversary this year

The Holywell Street store celebrates its 50th anniversary this year

Sam at work styling in the salon.

Sam at work styling in the salon.

Maddie mixing a hair treatment

Maddie mixing a hair treatment

