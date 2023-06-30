What's in my shop: We take a look inside Chesterfield’s Mark Robert Hair salon
Based in the heart of Chesterfield town centre, in Theatre Yard, the team at Mark Robert has many years of experience – with a reputation for being a high quality, yet affordable town centre hair and beauty salon.
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST
Owner Mark Eades celebrates 40 years working in the hair industry this year and today employs nine members of staff at the salon – some of whom have worked with him for 30 years.
The unisex salon has a clinetele of mostly female customers – but a large number of men and boys also have their hair cut and styled at Mark Robert.
Here we meet the team and see what’s inside the salon...
