News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

What's in my shop: We take a look inside Chesterfield’s Mark Robert Hair salon

Based in the heart of Chesterfield town centre, in Theatre Yard, the team at Mark Robert has many years of experience – with a reputation for being a high quality, yet affordable town centre hair and beauty salon.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST

Owner Mark Eades celebrates 40 years working in the hair industry this year and today employs nine members of staff at the salon – some of whom have worked with him for 30 years.

The unisex salon has a clinetele of mostly female customers – but a large number of men and boys also have their hair cut and styled at Mark Robert.

Here we meet the team and see what’s inside the salon...

The experienced team at Mark Robert Hair

1. Mark Robert Hair

The experienced team at Mark Robert Hair Photo: Brian eyre

Photo Sales
Kelsey Hale at work in Mark Robert Hair, Chesterfield.

2. Mark Robert Hair

Kelsey Hale at work in Mark Robert Hair, Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Pam Featherstone taking another booking for Mark Robert Hair

3. Mark Robert Hair

Pam Featherstone taking another booking for Mark Robert Hair Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Owner Mark marks 40 years in the hairdressing business this year

4. Whats inside my shop - Mark Robert hairdressers, Theatre Yard, Chesterfield. Owner Mark.

Owner Mark marks 40 years in the hairdressing business this year Photo: Brian eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Chesterfield