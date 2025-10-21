West Special Fasteners: Dronfields powerhouse steps into the spotlight with triple award nomination

After 26 years of quietly powering some of the world’s most demanding industries, Dronfield-based manufacturer West Special Fasteners is stepping into the spotlight with a triple nomination at the East Midlands Chamber Business Awards 2026.

West Special Fasteners has earned its place among the finalists thanks to its work on some of the world’s most remarkable engineering projects.

From supplying components for submersibles designed to reach the depths of the Mariana Trench, to contributing to the architectural brilliance of the Helix Bridge in Singapore, the company continues to demonstrate its technical mastery and global relevance.

Being shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year, Innovation, and CSR Leadership highlights not only their engineering excellence, but also their dedication to developing talent, driving progress, and embedding strong values into every aspect of their business.

East Midlands Chamber Finalist badge

For over two decades, West Special Fasteners has operated with quiet confidence, building a reputation for reliability, integrity, and craftsmanship. Now, with these nominations, the company is being recognised for what insiders have long known: this is a business with heart, vision, and a bold future

Samantha Grass-Smith, CSR and Community Engagement Officer, shared her thoughts on the CSR Leadership nomination:

“At West Special Fasteners, CSR isn’t just a department, it’s part of our DNA. From supporting local charities and education and working with community groups, we believe in building a business that gives back. I hope that’s what stood out to the judges, our approach is authentic. We don’t just tick boxes, we build relationships, invest in people, and stay true to our values. This nomination reflects that commitment in action.”

The Apprentice of the Year nomination shines a spotlight on West Special Fasteners’ dedication to nurturing the next generation of engineering talent. Their nominee, RyanGibbions, represents the company’s dedication to hands-on learning, mentorship, and long-term career development within the manufacturing sector.

Samantha Grass-Smith attends the Presidents celebration to hear the finalists

Alongside this, the Innovation category celebrates West’s bold approach to materials, processes, and customer solutions, proving that even in traditional industries, creativity and agility can lead the way.

These nominations mark a defining moment for West Special Fasteners. After years of crafting excellence with quiet determination, the company is now being recognised for the values, innovation, and talent that have long been its foundation. Like the stainless steel it works with, strong, resilient, and built to last, they are showing that their impact reaches far beyond manufacturing. This is a business with vision, integrity, and momentum, and its time to shine has truly arrived.

“There’s so much more to come,” added Samantha Grass-Smith. “We’ve been quietly building something special here in Dronfield. Now it’s time to share it.”

The awards ceremony will take place at Pride Park Stadium in Derby on March 26, 2026, where finalists from across Derbyshire will be celebrated for their contributions to business