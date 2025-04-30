We’re excited to welcome Fay Harris as our new Chief Executive at Derbyshire Dales CVS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fay brings a wealth of experience from the charity and membership sectors, having held senior roles at Keele University Students’ Union and Harper Adams University. She’s passionate about social justice, community voice and supporting the often-unheard across rural areas like the Derbyshire Dales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Dales CVS is pleased to announce the appointment of Fay Harris as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 23. Fay brings extensive experience in the charity and membership sectors, with a strong track record of leadership and community impact.

Previously serving as Deputy CEO at Keele University Students’ Union — and having also held positions as Interim CEO, Head of Membership Services, Head of Voice and Advocacy and Interim Union Director at Harper Adams University Student’s Union — Fay’s career has centred on empowering communities and championing inclusive change. Her work has ranged from establishing volunteer centres and managing diversity campaigns, to securing local and government funding for impactful grassroots projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to be working for DDCVS, knowing that we’re making a difference for the communities in the Derbyshire Dales,” said Fay. “I was drawn to this role because of the rare opportunity it offers — to lead with purpose and to finish each day knowing you’ve made a tangible difference.”

Derbyshire Dales CVS exists to promote strong, sustainable and healthy communities through voluntary and community action.

In her new role, Fay is prioritising relationship building with key stakeholders and identifying sustainable funding streams in what she acknowledges are turbulent times for the charity sector.

“I’m driven by a strong sense of social justice and the belief that meaningful change happens when communities are genuinely listened to and empowered.”

Derbyshire Dales CVS plays a vital role in one of the most rural districts in Derbyshire, supporting local voluntary groups and community-led projects. It acts as a voice for underserved communities, many of which face barriers such as poor access to services, limited affordable housing, and an aging population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fay’s values-led leadership style, combined with her strategic focus and rural background, makes her especially well-suited to this role.

Fay brings a wealth of experience from the charity and membership sectors.

“I feel a real connection to the area — from growing up in rural Shropshire to weekends walking in the Dales. I got married in Chapel-on-le-Frith, complete with a ‘honeymoon’ trip down the Blue John Mines!”

Outside of work, Fay lives in Staffordshire with her husband, three sons, and two rabbits. She’s a keen skier, budding oil painter and a lifelong listener of The Archers — with an enthusiasm for agricultural life to match.