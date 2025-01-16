Well-known Ashbourne pub to close for major revamp

Ian Godfrey

A prominent pub in Ashbourne town centre is set to close for a £200,000 revamp starting next week. The investment in The Coach & Horses on Dig Street is being carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and will see Ashbourne born-and-bred firefighter Ian Godfrey – whose parents and grandparents were regulars of the pub – take the reins as the new operator. It will turn The Coach & Horses into a top quality local complete with an all-new games area, a great garden and a regular entertainment programme.

The Coach & Horses will close after last orders on the 18th January and reopen in late February in time for Ashbourne’s Shrovetide Football, which Ian has participated in every year since the age of 15. The refurbishment brings to an end residents’ concerns for the pub’s future after two years without a long-term licensee and two periods of closure.

The external overhaul will paint the tired pub in a classic black and cream and install new signage, lighting and seating at the front, adding to street improvements being undertaken in the middle of the town. The rear garden – which is one of the biggest in Ashbourne – will have a makeover, too, with smart new furniture seating 70 people, a 75-inch screen for watching sports and refurbished covered booths for year-round use. New parasols, pretty planting and festoon lighting will complete the look.

A stylish new décor will transform the inside of The Coach & Horses, making it more warm and welcoming, whilst bringing out its character. The extensive redecoration programme will include new furniture, soft furnishings, carpets and lighting. Pictures of Ashbourne and The Coach & Horses over the years will decorate the walls, along with photographs and memorabilia celebrating Shrovetide Football. To cater for all, there will be a comfortable lounge area with soft seating, a spacious wood-floored bar and a games zone. This will be kitted out with a new pool table, a halo-lit darts board with electronic scoring and a state-of-the-art AV system showing Sky and TNT Sports.

The new look for the exterior

With lots of eateries in town, The Coach & Horses will focus on offering an extensive drinks selection for every time of day, ranging from craft beer, cask ale and cocktails to soft drinks and fresh coffee.

Says Ian – who is known as Beano in the town: “I love Ashbourne; I’ve lived here all my life and try to do what I can to support it. The Coach & Horses was always very popular when I was growing up, and I’ve got many happy memories of visiting with my family. I’d like to return it to its glory days as a great pub for visitors to the town and a hub of local life that serves the whole community.” To that end, Ian will offer room for local groups and good causes to hold meetings and fundraisers and will hold activities such as a weekly quiz, weekend discos and monthly live music nights showcasing local bands. A sports enthusiast who played for Ashbourne football club for many years, Ian is keen to set up dominoes and darts teams and for nearby football and rugby sides to use The Coach & Horses as a base. He will also screen major tournaments so that residents can gather and watch together.

Adds Ian: “I’ve always wanted to run a pub in my home town that was big enough to accommodate live bands. They’re hard to come by: when I spotted The Coach & Horses was available, I knew it was now or never. People are very excited about the improvements and to see the pub getting the TLC it needs to make a comeback. The pub has a fantastic team of staff who are staying on, so though it will look very different, there’ll be lots of familiar, friendly faces.”

Comments Lorna Willoughby, Star Pubs’ investment manager for the Peak District: “We’re delighted to be investing in The Coach & Horses and giving it a new lease of life. Ian is very civic-minded and enthusiastic. The works combined with his plans will give The Coach & Horses a much broader appeal and put it back at the heart of the community.”