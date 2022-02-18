Next forced to close store at Chesterfield’s Ravenside Retail Park as Storm Eunice hits

The Met Office has issued an amber weather alert for wind between 5am and 9pm today (Friday, February 18).

It covers Derbyshire as well as much of the country – with a rare red warning in place for London, and the southeast as well as in south Wales and southwest England.

The Next store at Ravenside Retail Park is temporarily closed today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Next store at Ravenside Retail Park is temporarily closed today due to the weather

A spokesperson for the retail giant said the closure is ‘weather related’ but did not elaborate when asked.