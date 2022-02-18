Next forced to close store at Chesterfield’s Ravenside Retail Park as Storm Eunice hits
Retail giant Next has been forced to temporarily close its store at Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:29 pm
The Met Office has issued an amber weather alert for wind between 5am and 9pm today (Friday, February 18).
It covers Derbyshire as well as much of the country – with a rare red warning in place for London, and the southeast as well as in south Wales and southwest England.
The Next store at Ravenside Retail Park is temporarily closed today.
A spokesperson for the retail giant said the closure is ‘weather related’ but did not elaborate when asked.
They added: “It's anticipated that it will be back open again tomorrow.”