“We want to work with people we know and trust” – Chesterfield’s firms celebrate town’s vibrant business community

Chesterfield’s community of businesses have highlighted the strength and togetherness of companies in the local area, citing an environment where firms thrive on collaboration rather than competition.

The recent Celebrate Local round table discussion, hosted by Destination Chesterfield at BHP Chartered Accountants’ new One Waterside Place office, highlighted the depth of this community spirit. Local business leaders in the town’s community of Chesterfield Champions shared their thoughts on why Chesterfield stands out as a place of collaboration and opportunity.

Delegates agreed that one of Chesterfield’s greatest strengths is how businesses work together to create opportunities and keep wealth within the town.

Anna Melton, Director of In the Works PR, emphasised the importance of local businesses supporting each other: “It’s beneficial that businesses in the town work together. If nothing else, it is sharing the wealth and keeping it local.

Chesterfield business leaders discuss town's community at round table

“Plus, if you’re using another business in the town, you can meet up in person. I think that's important—to be able to sit across the table or have a coffee with them. If you're working with someone on a project, being able to nip over and see the people you’re working with does make a real difference.”

This sense of connectivity is a defining feature of the business culture in Chesterfield. Andrew McDaid, Partner at Mitchells Accountants, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the difference between Chesterfield and larger cities:

“I think we do it very well. People might say it’s a bit colloquial, but I think we want to work with people we know and trust. For example, as an accountancy firm, we will always use a Chesterfield solicitor first wherever we can.

“We also do business in places like Sheffield, Leeds, and Nottingham, but I genuinely believe Chesterfield is a much more friendly, supportive, and collaborative environment. It’s not just about ‘what’s in it for me.’ I think we take that for granted, but when you spend time in bigger cities, you realise that isn’t the norm.”

At the heart of Chesterfield’s community is its historic marketplace, which continues to evolve while maintaining its strong local identity. In March, the first completed phase of the multi-million-pound regeneration project to revitalise the market square was completed.

Work in the upper half of the market has included the installation of new feature paving, relaying of the traditional cobbles to ensure better accessibility, the creation of modern market stalls, new street furniture and improvements to drainage, security and other infrastructure.

Nicola O’Sullivan, Director at BHP Accountants, spoke about the impact of giving the market a fresh new look: “The regeneration of the market will have a big impact on Chesterfield. That is Chesterfield’s heritage – we’re a market town, after all.

“The stalls look brighter now and really advertise the town, which brings it all together. It sends a message that this is a market town, and all the traders are together, rather than each trader just having its own little spot. I think it is clearly making the marketplace more attractive for traders and visitors. Having events on in our town makes a big difference, too. We do a lot of things that other places either can’t or don’t do, which is a real success story.”

Dan Molloy, Director at Choice Utility, highlighted a cultural shift that is reinforcing the importance of the regenerated marketplace: “I think we’re seeing a cultural change happening. If you look at Gen Z, they’re buying their produce more thoughtfully. They want to know it is fresh, they are looking at things more sustainably.

“We have a more educated and information-led customer base these days, especially compared to 20 or 30 years ago. So, there is a real opportunity with our market to put that into practice and take advantage.”

The second phase of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project is now underway in the lower half of the market square. It includes similar work to create a more open market that can support a wider range of markets and events.

For Chesterfield to continue thriving, investing in young people is also crucial, with businesses working with public sector organisations, training providers and institutions such as Chesterfield College, local secondary schools and nearby universities to identify talent.

Anna Melton pointed out the role businesses must play in encouraging ambitious young professionals to stay in the area: “We have some great young people in this town, and we have some great schools too. They’re producing students at 16 or 18 years old, who need jobs and training to build a career. They want those pathways to successful careers, so I would say to any company looking to invest here, you’ve got a strong and willing workforce.”

Chesterfield Champions are continuing to support initiatives which create an environment where young professionals feel supported to grow and develop. By having opportunities for local people to gain the skills needed to build rewarding careers, companies have a pool of talent to ensure they grow and operate successfully.

More than 3,000 young people have participated in site visits to local businesses in Chesterfield over the last 10 years through the Made in Chesterfield initiative, giving school pupils hands-on experiences of the workplace.

Elsewhere, Chesterfield College is actively supporting apprenticeships, with the development of a new advanced manufacturing and life sciences facility now underway. The Construction Skills Hub at Mastin Moor is also helping young people gain real-world experience and knowledge in construction trades.

Dan Molloy shared his positive experience of working alongside the college in recruiting apprentices: “Chesterfield College is good at supporting their students and businesses by promoting apprenticeships. They’ve held my hand through the process, and we’re looking to take on apprentices this year.

“I like how business is done in Chesterfield. It’s been a positive experience with almost everyone I’ve done business with.”

Jane Cooper, Partner at Graysons Solicitors summed up the discussion by highlighting how Chesterfield’s collaborative nature, industrial heritage, and supportive community make it a unique place to live and work:

“It comes back to that market town history - It’s the community feel that has been passed down, and we want to keep that going. We all want to see certain things grow and change in a progressive way.”

There are now over 230 Chesterfield Champions that are proud to support the local economy, working closely with Destination Chesterfield to showcase our town as a destination to live, work, visit and invest.

Find out more about Chesterfield Champions at: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/destination-chesterfield/champions/