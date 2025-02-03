We had been invited to visit The Cupola - shortlisted for the Best New Tourism Business of the Year 2025 - which describes itself as a cafe, bar and grill but also includes a visitor centre.

The former ‘Lords Cupola’ once stood on the spot, built in 1709 providing a means for local miners to smelt and extract lead from stone mined underground, using fire drawn by huge chimneys. This architectural feature is central to the new building which has been lovingly developed by Colin and Alison Hall who are celebrating their first year in business at the site.

The couple, who own the centre and led the project, have spent the last 15 years working hard to make their vision a reality - facing planning obstacles and Covid-related delays. Final planning approval was secured in 2017 and the centre finally welcomed the community through the doors last January.

And what a year it's been for Colin and Alison who are still very much hands-on and extremely busy managing the business as well as the Rock Mill next door - a stunning new complex of luxury apartments.

The Cupola is stylish but welcoming with most customers dressed ready for walking and with their dogs in tow. We picked up a heritage trails map, available from the Cupola priced at £3, with proceeds helping fund the visitor centre. The map has been put together by Colin and offers a selection of walks which take in significant points around the village and across Eyam.The handy guide includes QR Codes at notable places so you can find out a bit more about the area's industrial past and its intriguing legends .

As someone who grew up close by I thought I had a pretty good knowledge of the area but it was interesting to discover some new things. Our walk took us away from the main road, across the overhanging cliffs and over the beautiful limestone valley where we took in the breathtaking views.

Stoney is a place that has a certain gothic beauty. Homes are nestled in the shade of the high limestone cliffs and the legends of jilted lovers and murders around every corner as well as its close proximity to its famous neighbour, the plague village of Eyam, adds a dark intrigue.

Away from the bustle of the road there is a wealth of beautiful listed buildings to be found and even a little brook running through the streets.

Promoting the history of Stoney is personal for Colin, as his family have been connected to the village stretching back six or seven generations.

He acknowledged towns and villages around the Peak District are well visited while Stoney often just gets a drive through but he added: "It is probably the most fascinating single village in Derbyshire."

At the heart of The Cupola is a visitor centre where locals and visitors can learn about the history of the area.

The Halls have regenerated the premises into a bustling bistro but they wanted to be sure that whatever occupied the site would give something back to the community too.

The visitor centre has been tied together by a heritage project funded via a National Lottery grant awarded in 2013, which Colin led with Alison and other members of the community. The boards of information and old photos currently make up an interesting display at one side of the restaurant but Colin hopes to attract more funding to develop exhibits into a fully-realised museum experience.

There's a nod to the building's legacy with the interior design combining industrial aesthetic with a modern twist. The room has been well put together with areas divided off, cosy corner booths, hanging ambient lighting and a row of high backed chairs at the bar.

The menu has a good selection of food to suit all tastes including breakfast, pizza, burgers, grills and a specials board.

I choose a garlic mushroom smash burger with bacon and chilli jam from the specials menu with Colin informing me that their burgers are made from their own special, locally sourced beef mix. It was served with fries, salad and coleslaw and was a deliciously succulent burger, oozing with garlicky sauce.

My other half went for chicken marinara from the evening menu which is flame-griddled chicken breast served with homemade marinara sauce, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, skin on fries, coleslaw and salad. The marinara sauce was a tasty blend of tomatoes and herbs and we both cleaned our plates. There was a lovely atmosphere in the room with guests chatting away to each other, families with young children and friendly staff on hand to help with any questions.

Next we checked into our apartment at Rock Mill next door. The impressive complex has been sympathetically designed and built on the site of a former business park.

The Peak District Park Authority originally said the application was against planning policies but was eventually granted as an exception as the impact of the buildings on the landscape was reduced due to its location in a gorge. The plans were also well supported by the community. I was extremely impressed with the level of detail and how the needs of guests have been really thought out. Outside there's a secure cycle storage for those wanting to explore the Peak District on two wheels and as you enter the building you come into the boot room - a chance to remove dirty shoes and wet clothes and place them into heated lockers. There's also a sink to shower down any muddy dogs too.

There are a range of brand new luxury self-catering one and two bedroom apartments to choose from. Ours was spotlessly clean with a well equipped modern fitted kitchen and a spacious lounge / dining area leading out to a small balcony.

The bedroom was finished to a high standard with a super king bed,en suite bathroom and underfloor heating. It was a calm and quiet location with beautifully designed interiors. It really does have the feel of an old mill building, without the cold rooms and creaky floors.

After a very well rested night we returned to The Cupola for breakfast. Colin was proud to tell us how popular and well received the breakfasts have been and it certainly didn't disappoint. We both decided on the full works of the Lords Cupola Breakfast made up of bacon, sausages, black pudding, hash brown, fried egg, tomato, beans, a flat mushroom, half a griddled Derbyshire oatcake and toast. All washed down with a good cup of tea. My breakfast was absolutely delightful. I'm a big fan of Derbyshire oatcakes at any time and everything was cooked to perfection.

There are lighter options too such as loaded Derbyshire oatcakes and scrambled eggs with smoked salmon on toast.

We had such a lovely stay in Stoney Middleton and will definitely return to The Cupola with our children to try out their wood fired pizzas and sharing platters. With so much on offer from good food to an interesting history Stoney is definitely not a village to just drive through.

To find out more about The Cupola visit: https://www.thecupola.uk/

To find out more about Rock Mill go to: https://www.peakvenues.co.uk/rock-mill

