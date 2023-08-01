“We love our people”: Q&A with Chesterfield hair salon Stella and Ellen

1 . How did Stella and Ellen come about?

Katie Davis: “We’ve worked together for ages. Seventeen years? We worked together at Harley’s, where we trained with Nick Ward, who’s an incredible hairdresser. And then, about six years ago, we just had the idea that we wanted to open our own salon. If we didn’t do it at that point we probably wouldn’t have done it. So we took a year to plan it…” Katie Wright: “We were honest with our bosses. And we told them because we respect them. They were planning to move from the town centre shop to Chatsworth Road, which is where they are now. So when they moved to Chatsworth road, we moved here. Which is just over five years ago now.” Photo: Stella and Ellen, Chesterfield