“We love our people”: Q&A with Chesterfield hair salon Stella and Ellen

Katie (Stella) Wright, 36, and Katie (Ellen) Davis, 43, are best friends and business partners.
They’ve been running the Chesterfield hair salon Stella and Ellen for five years.
The duo named the salon after their middle names, both gifted from their grandmas first names. This curious coincidence is fitting for this pair that have known each other for seventeen years. Not only are they both called Katie, in conversation they tell each story in tandem, bridged by laughter, each knowing the other inside out. And the successful salon they have created certainly welcomes with a vibe of smile. Let’s ask the kooky duo some questions.
1. How did Stella and Ellen come about?
Katie Davis: “We’ve worked together for ages. Seventeen years? We worked together at Harley’s, where we trained with Nick Ward, who’s an incredible hairdresser. And then, about six years ago, we just had the idea that we wanted to open our own salon. If we didn’t do it at that point we probably wouldn’t have done it. So we took a year to plan it…”
Katie Wright: “We were honest with our bosses. And we told them because we respect them. They were planning to move from the town centre shop to Chatsworth Road, which is where they are now. So when they moved to Chatsworth road, we moved here. Which is just over five years ago now.” Photo: Stella and Ellen, Chesterfield
2. Was it nerve-wracking starting up on your own?
Katie Davis: “It was horrendous. We’re best friends… more like sisters. And when we were dreaming about it, we were like, this is the best thing ever. But the reality of it was, by the time we opened, we could barely look at each other because it was so stressful. But now it’s the best thing we’ve ever done.”
Katie Wright: “One-hundred percent. Photo: Katie Davis washing hair
3. What’s it like working with your friend?
Katie Wright: “We’re just on the same wavelength all the time.”
Katie Davis: “Sometimes we argue and people have to leave the room. But then when we’ve argued, that’s it… done.”
Katie Davis: “It’s good because when we were doing the new re-fit, we were like ‘What do you think to this? What do you think to this?’ And it all just comes together.” Photo: Katie Davis's daughter, Ruby with a customer
4. Why Chesterfield?
Katie Wright: “It’s our home town. We literally live next door to each other.”
Katie Davis: “I’m this side of the football ground, she’s that side of the football ground.” Photo: The two Katies of Stella and Ellen, Chesterfield