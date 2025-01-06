We Are Spaces set to transform New Square property in Chesterfield further to acquisition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banner Jones advises fellow Chesterfield Champion on property purchase

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commercial interior design and build specialists We Are Spaces Ltd has announced the acquisition of 85 New Square in Chesterfield, further strengthening the company’s portfolio of landmark properties in the town.

The 16,000 sq ft building, which has been vacant for over a year having formerly served as the Revenues Office and Council Customer Service Centre, is located in the heart of Chesterfield’s conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property was purchased from Chesterfield Borough Council following a competitive tendering process, with legal guidance provided by the commercial property team at Banner Jones Solicitors.

New Square Property, Chesterfield

Overlooking the historic gardens and surrounded by a mix of commercial, residential, and leisure properties, the site is poised to play a pivotal role in the ongoing regeneration of the town centre.

Plans for the property include a substantial transformation to create a modern, high-quality workspace offering. As part of their vision, We Are Spaces Ltd will preserve the character of the building while incorporating contemporary design features and state-of-the-art sustainability measures.

The refurbishment will involve removing outdated ceiling structures to expose unique architectural details, such as apex beams, creating an open and inviting environment that meets the growing demand for premium office spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Revell, co-founder and creative director at We Are Spaces Ltd, commented: “As local people running a local business, we are proud to once again be investing in Chesterfield’s future. Our vision for 85 New Square is to transform it into a vibrant, modern workspace that respects the building’s heritage while incorporating state-of-the-art sustainability features.”

The redevelopment strategy aligns with Chesterfield Borough Council’s Vitality and Viability of Centres plan, which focuses on rejuvenating the high street through strategic regeneration projects. Nearby initiatives include the refurbishment of Chesterfield Market and the development of the new Waterside scheme.

Amy added: “This project reflects our commitment to supporting the council with the revitalisation of the high street by bringing vacant properties back into use. By delivering a space of unmatched quality, we aim to attract businesses that will enhance the local economy and contribute to Chesterfield’s dynamic business community.”

Ben Couch, part of Banner Jones’ commercial property team, said: “We are delighted to have supported We Are Spaces Ltd on this significant acquisition. As a fellow Chesterfield Champion, it’s fantastic to play a role in a project that will reinvigorate a prominent town centre asset, driving positive change for the local community and economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 11-strong Commercial team at Banner Jones Solicitors specialise in commercial property sales and purchases, commercial leases, company formation, commercial agreements and mergers and acquisitions.

Work on the transformation is expected to begin in the coming months. Upon completion, the refurbished 85 New Square will provide a character-rich, modern workspace that meets Chesterfield’s growing demand for premium office environments.

Known for their expertise in blending design innovation with heritage preservation, We Are Spaces Ltd specialises in reimagining underutilised properties into spaces that inspire productivity and reflect the company’s dedication to sustainable, high-quality development.

This latest deal follows a further acquisition earlier this year for the company, which purchased a 3,355 sq ft Grade II listed commercial property in the heart of the town centre which is currently undergoing redevelopment with the aim of attracting smaller businesses that can drive footfall and increase spending within the town centre.