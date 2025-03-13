“We are proud to be from Derbyshire" Peak District inn to star on Channel 4’s Four In A Bed

A popular Peak District pub will be showcasing what it has to offer as its licensees take part in hit Channel 4 show Four In A Bed.

On Monday March 24, Jenni and Lee Wilson-Hart will be throwing open the pub doors and inviting people to join them for the first showing of Four In A Bed featuring The Greyhound Inn, in Warslow.

The couple were contacted back in May 2024 and asked if they wanted to appear on the show.

Lee said: “The phone interview was around 40 minutes long and there was no delay in getting back to us.”

The Grey Hound will be appearing on Channel 4's Four in a Bed. Photo submitted

The couple were told they had secured a spot on the afternoon television show.

Four in a Bed is a British reality television game show that has been airing on Channel 4 since 2010.

The show involves bed and breakfast (B&B) owners who take turns to stay with one another and pay what they consider fair for their stay after giving feedback.

Four pairs of B&B owners from across Britain participate to decide which of their establishments provides the best value for money.

Lee and Jenni Wilson-Hart from The Greyhound will be appearing in Channel 4's Four in a Bed. Photo submitted

Lee said: “As with everything life comes with risks, but with risk comes adventure and growth.

We are proud to be publicans of the Peak District.”

When asked why they wanted to take part Lee said that attraction marketing was a big pull for them.

“It's a genuine form of advertising that pulls in your genuinely interested customers who really dine out on what the pub offers, those who get the most from our individual experience.

“But with this you must back it up with the best product and 100per cent genuinely all in on customer service.

“We don't upsell and we aren't sales people.

“We are shrouded by other local areas within 15 miles but we have much more to offer than them in the way of genuine rural experiences.”

Lee added: “Sit back, relax and please celebrate this time with us.

“We are proud to be from Derbyshire.”

Everyone is welcome to join the couple as they see the show for the first time on Monday March, 24.