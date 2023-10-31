News you can trust since 1855
WB Power Services to take to the road and drive 4000 miles for the Ben Parker Trust Fund

From Heanor to Lapland In December 2023, a few of the team at WB Power Services (WBPS) are to take on a mammoth 4100-mile drive, to raise money for local Derbyshire based children’s charity, The Ben Parker Trust Fund.
By Danielle TumiltyContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 14:43 GMT
The team from Heanor based WBPS, will drive from Heanor to Lapland, via France, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Doing the drive in around 8 days will mean an average of 500 miles per day. If this wasn’t challenging enough, the team will also have to plan for subzero temperatures, driving on icy roads and limited daylight hours, bringing an additional dimension of difficulty to the challenge.

In addition to the fundraising efforts, upon arriving in Lapland, several presents from Santa’s workshop will be packed in the vehicle and brought back for another children’s charity, which is yet to be decided.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Managing Director of WB Power Services Andy Wilmott says: “Ben’s Den is a wonderful local charity, and we are honoured to be fundraising on their behalf. We really admire the work of Tracey & Darren, and just want to help in any way we can.

"We hope the presents we bring back, along with all the money raised, will bring a little Christmas cheer to the children who use the services of the Ben Parker Trust.

WB Power Services have recently set up a JustGiving page and would appreciate any donations, no matter how big or small. More information about donating to this amazing charity can be found here.

About The Ben Parker Trust Fund

Ben’s Den is a dedicated children’s charity based in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, and set up in memory of Ben Parker, who sadly passed away in 2003 following a battle with leukaemia. The aim of the charity is to support the families of children fighting leukaemia or cancer, by gifting them a free holiday and allowing them to spend much needed, quality family together away from the overwhelming hospital environment.

