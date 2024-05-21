Wayne's world in management role at Chapel House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The clinical nursing manager at a leading Derbyshire veterinary practice has spoken of the personal and professional advances during his 20 years of loyal service.

Registered veterinary nurse Wayne Clarke joined Chapel House Veterinary Practice in 2004 as a patient care assistant and now has overall responsibility for the entire nursing team at the Linnaeus-owned practices in Chesterfield and Staveley.

He said his impressive career progression into a senior leadership role at Chapel House had been forged alongside an equally remarkable transformation in veterinary care and capabilities.

Wayne explained: “Veterinary nursing has changed drastically over the years I have been at Chapel, standards of care have greatly improved, with new technology, better training and improved protocols.

Clinical nursing manager Wayne Clarke.

“Nurses have become more empowered, with more roles, responsibilities and increased delegation of duties, so we’re now working alongside vets to ensure the patients under our care receive the best treatments possible.

“The industry, and especially Linnaeus, recognises nurses and nursing care more than ever, so there are more quality educational resources available to further advance the nursing role, along with a more enhanced career pathway.

“Personally, to be empowered like this has allowed me to grow and develop, not only myself but the nursing structure at Chapel.

“Through this structure and teamwork, we have also evolved and developed the empowerment of nursing staff throughout our practice, allowing nurses to be the best that they strive to be.

"This achievement gives me a great sense of pride and also motivates me to having a growth mindset, looking for other avenues that we can further develop ourselves and our team.”

Wayne’s position also sees him play a key role within the overall senior leadership team at Chapel House.

He added: “I help ensure the business runs smoothly and achieves targets, whilst maintaining health and safety standards and budgets.

“Chapel House has a fantastic mutual culture; we are always looking to improve and everyone has an opportunity to voice ideas and concerns.

“This allows team members to be more involved with decisions that affect the business, giving me a higher level of job satisfaction and a greater sense of worth.”

There’s another key reason why working at Chapel House is such a joy, his wife Helen works there, too, as practice manager.

And they both clearly think Chapel House is a special place, as they’ve now clocked up half a century of dedicated service at the practice between them.

