WATCH: We take a look around Chesterfield farm shop Adams Happy Hens and met their goats, pigs, horses – and even emus!
By James Salt
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
In our latest video, we invite you to join us as we explore Adams Happy Hens and see why it’s not merely a farm shop, but spectacular day out for the entire family.
Both children and adults can immerse themselves in the joy of interacting with charming animals, indulging in scrumptious treats, and relishing a laid-back atmosphere. Moreover, the added perk of being able to procure exceptional local produce elevates this adventure into an unmissable opportunity.
Here’s what we found when we went along..