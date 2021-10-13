Watch Derbyshire's 'talking bins' with a very important message

The bins have a voice box and a sensor which detects motion and triggers a recorded message, so the bins ‘speak’ whenever rubbish is deposited.

The messages include: ‘Can it for a better planet’ and ‘Give a hoot, don’t pollute’.Amberol also manufacture self-watering planters as well as interactive animal bins which can be found in parks, schools and play areas across the UK and as far afield as Australia.

All the company’s products are made from recyclable or recycled polyethylene.Founded in 1969, Amberol works with councils, Britain in Bloom groups, educational establishments and businesses across the UK and beyond.

Operations manager Mark Darley-Usmar with the talking bins.