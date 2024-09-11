Ward makes the top 10 in East Midlands business rankings

Derbyshire-headquartered metal recycling and waste management specialist Ward has been named as a top 10 business in Grant Thornton’s 2024 East Midlands Top 200.

Independent, fourth generation family business, Ward, ranked 10th among the East Midlands’ top-performing businesses based on financial performance, growth and profitability. The firm also gained the top spot for Derbyshire businesses by EBITDA and was ranked third regionally for size.

Grant Thornton’s East Midlands Top 200 Report is the only in-depth study into the region’s fastest-growing companies by key sector and performance indicators. Analysing the financial performance of 200 businesses in Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire that have delivered the greatest sustained profit growth between 2019 and 2023, it provides a barometer of overall economic performance.

Donald Ward, Operations Director at Ward, said: “As an independent, fourth-generation family business, we are proud to be named alongside some of the Midlands most well-known and well-respected businesses. Continuous innovation and investment in people, plant, equipment, technology and waste management and recycling processes helps us maintain sustainable growth across the East Midlands and further afield.

With a turnover exceeding £320 million, Ward is the largest independent metal and waste recycling company in the East Midlands. The business operates across 11 sites nationally, employing over 400 people.

The firm continually invests in its waste management, processing and recycling operations. Over the past two years, ongoing investments have included new buildings, equipment and technology to maximise efficiency and improve recycling rates for all material streams.

Investment in a new purpose-built material recycling facility site at Ilkeston with advanced sorting technology has increased its processing capabilities and a new Rail Head at Burton has enabled rail connectivity between its various sites for transporting bulk materials. This has improved sustainability, reduced carbon emissions and removed vehicles from the road network. The opening of a new port site at Cardiff will further increase its metal export potential.

These investments have allowed the company to grow, increasing its processing capacity and maximising material recycling.

In 2022, Ward was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, in recognition of its investment in exportation facilities and overseas sales.

Nick Gillott, Partner at Grant Thornton, introduced the report and said: “If the 200 fastest-growing businesses across the four counties of the East Midlands have anything in common, it is surely dynamism and the quality of their leadership.

“Leading the way is never easy, as such, we are delighted to showcase 200 inspiring businesses that have done an incredible job of using their own creativity and commercial nous to grow their operations regardless of the challenging conditions. This all adds up to a very exciting time for fast-growing East Midlands firms and it’s our pleasure to congratulate and acknowledge the success stories.”

Ward will join other businesses mentioned in the report at a special dinner at Cleaver & Wake Nottingham on Thursday 17th October.