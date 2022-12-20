Want to run your own cafe, restaurant or chippy in 2023? These Derbyshire businesses are up for sale right now

These are some of the businesses that are currently for sale across Derbyshire – perfect for those who want to be their own boss.
Many harbour dreams of setting up their own business, but sometimes the thought of starting up is too daunting. There are, however, a number of well-established businesses for sale across Derbyshire – the ideal purchase for someone who wants more control over their working life.
Here are some of the businesses available in all corners of the county – including cafes, restaurants and shops.
1. Post office and convenience store, Station Road, Barrow Hill
This freehold village post office, newsagent and convenience store serves the local community of Barrow Hill in Chesterfield. The post office is currently run by an agency but the new owners could take it back into their own hands. After 29 years of trading, the business comes to the market due to retirement - and offers of around £380,000 are being invited.
Photo: Google
2. Marsh Green Farm Shop, Matlock Road, Kelstedge
An asking price of £94,950 has been set for this successful farm shop and cafe, which has been trading since around 2011 and has five members of staff.
Photo: Google
3. Simply Chinese @ The Rock, Chesterfield Road, Dronfield
An asking price of £79,995 (including furniture and fixtures) has been set for this 65-seat Chinese restaurant and takeaway in Dronfield. The restaurant has been established for over 20 years, and its owner is looking for a swift sale as they are retiring to California.
Photo: Google
4. Benny’s Finest Fish & Chips, Victoria Square, Ashbourne
This fish and chip shop has not been operation for three years due to the owner’s serious health difficulties, and most of the equipment was purchased five years ago. It is well-located in Ashbourne town centre, which attracts thousands of tourists throughout the year, and an asking price of £265,000 has been set.
Photo: Google