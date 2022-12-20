Want to run your own cafe, restaurant or chippy in 2023? These Derbyshire businesses are up for sale right now

1. Post office and convenience store, Station Road, Barrow Hill

This freehold village post office, newsagent and convenience store serves the local community of Barrow Hill in Chesterfield. The post office is currently run by an agency but the new owners could take it back into their own hands. After 29 years of trading, the business comes to the market due to retirement - and offers of around £380,000 are being invited.

Photo: Google