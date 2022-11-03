Waitrose team up with Chesterfield garden centre to offer supermarket’s ‘extensive selection’ from their foodhall

Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre retailer, has today launched a new Waitrose foodhall offering at its Chesterfield store.

Their foodhall will now bring Waitrose’s wide range of food, drink, grocery products and everyday essentials to Dobbies’ customers.

Shoppers can choose from an extensive selection of products including the Essential Waitrose range, the UK’s largest own-label organic food and drink brand with Waitrose Duchy Organic, and No. 1 – the very best of Waitrose.

Dobbies is now selling Waitrose products from its Chesterfield foodhall. Credit: Stewart Attwood Photography 2022.

Customers will find a large range of chilled, frozen and store cupboard essentials from Waitrose, as well as free-from and vegan ranges and an extensive range of wines and spirits.

Chesterfield is one of more than 50 Dobbies’ foodhalls across the UK where Waitrose food and drinks are now available – bringing the supermarket brand to 20 new towns and cities.

Jim Wehrle, general manager at Dobbies’ Chesterfield, said: “The foodhall at our store is very popular and the team is really positive about Waitrose being part of the shopping experience for customers.

“Our popular butcher, Meadowfresh, will continue to be part of offering, along with Hotel Chocolat, Whittards, the Cook range and our fresh bakery to-go. Waitrose products will be an excellent addition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbies is offering five lucky customers the chance to win their foodhall shopping for free at the Chesterfield store. Five shoppers will be selected at random between November 3 – 9, receiving the contents of their foodhall shopping basket. Winners will be selected by the team members at the till point.