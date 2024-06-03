Vulcan to the Sky Trust welcomes new trustee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marie Cooper as a new trustee.

Marie joins the board with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in business leadership and strategic development.

Marie Cooper is the Chief Executive at CBE+, where her vision, ambition, and drive have successfully integrated six previously separate businesses into a single, cohesive supplier for some of the world's most demanding markets. Her leadership has been instrumental in fostering growth and innovation within the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to her role at CBE+, Marie served as the finance director at President Engineering Group Ltd. During her time there, she was part of an award-winning team that expanded the workforce by one-third, increased turnover by 40%, and boosted international sales by 37%.

Marie Cooper next to Vulcan XH558

Marc Walters, chief executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust, said: "We are really excited to welcome Marie to our board of trustees. Her expertise in finance, strategic growth, and community engagement will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and preserve the legacy of the Avro Vulcan XH558.

“Marie and CBE+ have been involved with VTST for many years now and she has shared her expertise and advice freely. It is now great to welcome her in a more formal way to the board where she will continue to play a vital role in steering the charity.

“VTST continues to play a pivotal role in STEM education across the region and has a strong following from the aviation community. We look forward to Marie’s input and ideas as she works with the board to help us to deliver the vision of our founder, the late Dr Robert Plemming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie’s extensive experience and diverse skill set have been key to her career success, and she continues to leverage these strengths to drive continuous improvement.

Marie said: “I am very proud to join the board of the VTST and play a role in the future of the iconic XH558 aircraft.

“My motto is ‘Together we do more’, and this is reflected in me being an active community member, supporting various charities and serving as a trustee for the STEM and employment charity, The Work-wise Foundation.

“These two organisations help to inspire future generations into STEM careers and I can’t wait to play my part in that.”