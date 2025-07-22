Vistry North Midlands launches new regional office

New Vistry office opens

Vistry Group has officially launched its newly established Vistry North Midlands region with the opening of their new office at Osprey House, Castle Donnington. The opening ceremony was led by Regional Managing Director Dave Bradley, alongside Executive Chair Adam Daniels.

This new region is the result of a successful merger between the North East Midlands and North Central Midlands regions, now united under one roof at Osprey House. This collaborative move represents a significant step forward in Vistry’s journey to build high-quality housing across multiple tenures in the region.

Dave Bradley, Vistry’s Managing Director for the new North Midlands region, commented, "The launch of the Vistry North Midlands regional office marks a significant milestone for our team. This new space not only brings us together under one roof but also provides an environment that fosters collaboration and innovation. We are excited about the opportunities this will bring and the opportunities it will afford for Vistry to transform disused brownfield sites into housing to help address the housing crisis."

The new office at Osprey House has been thoughtfully designed to encourage collaboration, enhance productivity, and promote social value so the North Midlands team can build thousands of high-quality, mixed-tenure homes across the region. These projects include the region’s five largest schemes which will provide:

525 homes at Great Haddon

362 homes at Garvey Glade, Bestwood

333 homes at Fairham, Nottingham

457 homes at Redhill, Telford

402 homes at Edwalton, Nottingham

The Vistry team will continue to partner with numerous housing associations, local authorities and PRS providers on these projects, including Citizen, GreenSquareAccord, Homes England, Legal & General’s Suburban Build-to-Rent platform (‘LGSBTR’), Midland Heart, MTVH, Platform Housing, Rooftop Housing, Sigma, Placefirst, Gatehouse Bank, SAGE/Leaf and Wrekin Housing Group.

Vistry is excited about the future of the North Midlands region under Dave Bradley’s leadership and look forward to the positive impact Vistry will have in tacking the housing crisis in the region.