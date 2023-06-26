Visitors flock to first ever Peddler Market in Chesterfield

Visitors flocked to the first ever Peddler Market that took place in Chesterfield over the weekend.
The renowned street food market that attracts thousands of monthly visitors brought its unique offering to Chesterfield on Friday and Saturday.
It brought together award-winning cuisine, craft drinks, live music, entertainment and bespoke products in New Square.
1. Chesterfield Peddler Market
Rachel Broughton, Laura Jo Owen and Jane Taylor enjoy a refreshing drink at Chesterfield Peddler market. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chesterfield Peddler Market
The market brought together award-winning cuisine, craft drinks, live music, bespoke products and art. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield Peddler Market
Chris, Kim and Georgie at the Chesterfield Peddler Market Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chesterfield Peddler Market
The warm weather brought plenty of people out to enjoy the Chesterfield Peddler Market Photo: Brian Eyre