News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Chesterfield Peddler MarketChesterfield Peddler Market
Chesterfield Peddler Market

Visitors flock to first ever Peddler Market in Chesterfield

Visitors flocked to the first ever Peddler Market that took place in Chesterfield over the weekend.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

The renowned street food market that attracts thousands of monthly visitors brought its unique offering to Chesterfield on Friday and Saturday.

It brought together award-winning cuisine, craft drinks, live music, entertainment and bespoke products in New Square.

Rachel Broughton, Laura Jo Owen and Jane Taylor enjoy a refreshing drink at Chesterfield Peddler market.

1. Chesterfield Peddler Market

Rachel Broughton, Laura Jo Owen and Jane Taylor enjoy a refreshing drink at Chesterfield Peddler market. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The market brought together award-winning cuisine, craft drinks, live music, bespoke products and art.

2. Chesterfield Peddler Market

The market brought together award-winning cuisine, craft drinks, live music, bespoke products and art. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chris, Kim and Georgie at the Chesterfield Peddler Market

3. Chesterfield Peddler Market

Chris, Kim and Georgie at the Chesterfield Peddler Market Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The warm weather brought plenty of people out to enjoy the Chesterfield Peddler Market

4. Chesterfield Peddler Market

The warm weather brought plenty of people out to enjoy the Chesterfield Peddler Market Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Chesterfield