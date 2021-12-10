Chesterfield VR is the latest addition to the Chesterfield Games Quarter, and is situated alongside Chesterfield Escape Rooms and Geeks HQ on Soresby Street.

The new centre will include four state-of-the-art VR gaming stations, utilising HTC Vive Pro headsets and controllers. There will be a wide range of titles to play, including options for multiplayer gaming, and the selection will be refreshed each month.

Manager of Chesterfield VR and Chesterfield Escape Rooms, Nick Hogan, said: “After having over 5000 players through our doors at the escape rooms in the first six months of business, it gave the management team and I the confidence to invest further in the local economy.

The VR centre is the first of its kind in Chesterfield.

“The vision was always to create a gaming quarter for all different types of gaming needs, young and old. We are so excited to open the doors and welcome in the public and who knows, if the public continue to invest their time in the Games Quarter, there might be one or two further things in the pipeline.”

Players will not be restricted to one game per visit, and can play as many as they wish in either 30 or 60 minute time slots.

There will also be two VR escape rooms for up to four players. Shootout and Race nights will be hosted on Wednesdays and Fridays respectively, and there is private hire available for parties and corporate events.

More information on when bookings will become available can be found at the Chesterfield VR Facebook page.