Here we see the town crier Michael Wood announcing the opening of Chesterfield's new Lidl, before Mayor Councillor Gordon Simmons cuts the ribbon.

The new store on Chatsworth Road replaces the company’s existing supermarket on Foljambe Road and has created 20 new jobs. The sales area of the supermarket has increased in size to 1,325 sqm and facilities include a bakery, customer toilet, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.