Victoria Vets in Derbyshire joins Linnaeus group

Victoria Vets in Derbyshire has become part of Linnaeus, a leading veterinary group in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

With two branches in Glossop and Chapel-en-le-Frith, Victoria Vets offers services ranging from preventative care, such as vaccinations, to emergency care. Both locations are equipped with operating theatres, digital X-ray, ultrasound, in house laboratories and separate dog and cat wards.

Victoria Vets also has a history of investing in its teams, who will all remain in their existing roles. As well as earning accreditation by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, it is an approved training centre for veterinary nurses and graduate veterinary surgeons.

Rebecca Davies, Clinical Director at Victoria Vets, has 33 years of experience in small animal care. She said:

“We always aim to provide the very best care for pets. Joining Linnaeus will support the clinical expertise and warm welcome that we offer to all our patients and their owners in the local community. Being able to access a wide network of colleagues across the UK and Ireland will help us to share best practice, build our clinical knowledge and boost our client service.

“We will continue to offer the same services and care that we are known for in Derbyshire, with the backing of Linnaeus.”

David Walker, Chief Medical Officer at Linnaeus, added:

“We are so pleased that the talented team at Victoria Vets has joined Linnaeus. Every member of the team is dedicated to providing the best possible care to local pets and their owners, supported by Victoria Vets’ focus on personal development and clinical expertise.

“We’re looking forward to working with our new colleagues at Victoria Vets as they continue to provide high-quality care to pets in the local community.”