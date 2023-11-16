Vicar Lane centre manager is awarded highly commended at Sceptre Awards
The Sceptre Awards is a leading industry event, recognising talent and excellence in the retail sector across the UK.
Shaun was awarded for his exceptional performance and professionalism in getting the centre back on track post-COVID whilst forging a new direction for the scheme as it enters a new phase in its growth. His energies have been focused on the implementation of new car parking facilities and training his award-winning security team. He has also been imperative in supporting the independent businesses at Vicar Lane and strives to look at ways for the retailers to boost their sales. The recent installation of the giant outdoor screen has resulted in a free prominent promotional space for tenants.
As a military veteran, he supports key community initiatives such as the STAND TO project which extends help to the families and loved ones of the ex-force’s personnel. He strives to make the shopping centre a recognised safe space and bringing a wealth of knowledge and personal experience to those adjusting to civilian life and working through their own complex issues.
Shaun Brown, Centre Manager said: “I was delighted to be awarded highly commended for Manager of the Year. I feel proud of this recognition and will continue to focus my efforts on supporting all the retailers at the centre and providing a safe and inclusive place for the community.”
For more information about Vicar Lane please visit: https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/