Vibrant Doors help transform the “Worst House on the Street” for Channel 4

Working with Shurel Mercer of Aris Homes to create the perfect family home in Nottingham, Derby-based Vibrant Doors lend their expertise to the latest episode of the hit interior design series.

An Inspiring Home Makeover

Shurel’s family were selected to appear on the new series of Worst House on the Street, a new show that follows the journey of homeowners looking to change run-down houses into dream homes without breaking the bank.

Shurel reached out to Vibrant Doors after finding them on Instagram to see how they could support her creative vision for the property.

Shurel, Luke and Team with property expert siblings and presenters, Scarlette & Stuart.

Shurel explains: “Me, my partner Luke and our new born baby bought a property in Nottingham which needed a full renovation.

We planned to strip everything back and replace it, then showcase some amazing design ideas within the episode. One of our ideas was to open a wall and install glass doors. We loved the idea of black internal French doors. With the help of Vibrant Doors we found exactly what we wanted and made the opening to suit the doors before we even ordered!”

An Instant Transformation

Shurel was thrilled to see the doors installed.

Opting for Climadoor branded black Crittall-style doors, Shurel was keen to make sure everything remained on track, so placed her order with senior member of the Vibrant Doors team, Matt who took care of the whole process from order to delivery.

Meanwhile, Luke and Shurel had their work cut out, documenting their progress in time for the episode to air. They had to completely overhaul the dated house which came with single glazing, decor-clashing rooms, crumbling walls and layers of ancient carpet.

This was not a project for the faint hearted. Especially with such a short deadline and strict budget in place.

Vibrant Doors for a Vibrant City Home

The narrative of the episode revolved around Nottingham’s reputation as a thriving historical city with a buzzing, modern atmosphere. Ideal for young families and first time buyers looking for good value properties with prices well below the national average.

Luke’s dream was to renovate their property into a ‘high quality, modern home’, similarly Shurel favoured a neutral interior design aesthetic with pops of black.

An Epic Home Reveal

For the Vibrant team, a particular highlight was seeing presenters (and property experts) Scarlette and Stuart Douglas comment on the appeal of the doors. They were particularly enamoured with how they enhanced the open plan space and felt that black doors on white walls was a clever choice.

Matt Shaw, Technical Director at Vibrant said: “It was inspiring to watch Shurel and Luke’s journey on the show. They really demonstrated an admirable work ethic and huge amount of dedication to completing their family home renovation.

And as our business is based in Derby, it’s great to see a spotlight shone on our Nottingham neighbours, showcasing the East Midlands region at its best.”

Without giving away too many spoilers, Shurel’s dream was brought to life with a light and airy neutral palette combined with black accents for dramatic edge. This unexpected contrast (uplifted with the addition of the black French doors) creates a space that’s both cool yet sophisticated. A winning result all round.

Shurel says: “We always get compliments on our doors and we absolutely love them. It was really important to us to try and achieve the perfect balance between modern and traditional, these doors are just exactly that. I was mind blown when I saw them up!”

You can watch series 2 episode 4 of Worst House on the Street on All4 now. The full case study can also be found on the Vibrant Doors website if you’d like to learn more about the project.