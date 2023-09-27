Veezu puts itself on the map with rebrand of City Taxis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This rebrand marks a significant milestone in their journey towards revolutionising transportation services in Derby and neighbouring areas.

Established in the 1980s, City Taxis began with 34 cars and a paper booking system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, City Taxis has grown exponentially and extended its reach across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, largely thanks to strategic acquisitions, including the well-loved Derby taxi company 75 Taxis, in 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Dean, Veezu's Regional Journey Booking Centre Manager

In February 2023, City Taxis joined forces with Veezu, an alliance that promises not only a name change but a complete transformation of the way driver-partners connect with passengers and their communities.

Veezu's Regional Journey Booking Centre Manager, Michael Dean, expressed his excitement, saying: "The rebrand is more than a name change. We are firmly putting the Veezu name on the map in Derby and are committed to serving the local community.

"We’re introducing new technology to make it easier for people to access transportation and are building on our hyperlocal activities to ensure we remain at the heart of our communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst passengers can call the usual Derby number 01332 75 75 75, Veezu is introducing a new mobile app so that passengers can skip call queues and book their rides in a matter of seconds.

Veezu offers multiple payment options, including Google Pay, Apple Pay, AirPay, card, or cash, making travel even more convenient for passengers.

Veezu is proud to be the UK's fastest-growing private hire technology platform, with a track record of helping passengers in local communities complete an average of one ride every two seconds in 2022.

As part of its rebranding efforts, Veezu is excited to unveil an extensive marketing campaign entitled 'Smarter Local Rides' in the Derbyshire PHV market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign also introduces its 'funded by Veezu' local community initiatives to residents across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Driver-partners, local businesses and passengers are invited to embrace the Veezu identity and continue its mission to provide safe, efficient, and affordable transportation services to the communities of Derby and beyond.