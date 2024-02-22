Veezu go full speed ahead as partners of the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K

The Veezu Fun Run forms part of the race day activity, and anyone can take part on the 1km course around Queens Park which will start shortly after the 10k race at 10am on Sunday the 24th March. As well as sponsoring the Fun Run, Veezu are once again providing the lead vehicle for the 10k race. The Veezu branded electric vehicle will not only contribute to the event being more environmentally friendly but will also benefit the crowd of runners behind the vehicle. Paul Gosney, Business Development Director at Veezu, said:“It’s fantastic to be back sponsoring the Veezu Fun Run and showcasing our recent exciting rebrand at this year’s Chesterfield 10K. “We are immensely proud to support the event. We want to do all we can to raise its profile and in turn benefit the affiliated charities. You see so many inspirational people taking to the course with the aim of helping worthy charities and the incredible work they do. “It’s important to us that we give back to the communities we serve, and this is such a great opportunity to do just that.” John Timms, Event Director, added: “We are thrilled to welcome back Veezu to the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K for 2024. In previous years their involvement has been integral to the success of the event, from providing the lead vehicle to their sponsorship of the Veezu Fun Run. “It’s a part of the race day that really is much-loved, and we welcome everyone to join in regardless of age or ability. Once you cross the finish line you can commemorate the day with your very own Veezu Fun Run medal.” Runners in this year’s 10K are fundraising in support of local charities including Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care and The Redbrik Foundation. Entry is just £5 for the Veezu Fun Run and you can register on the day at the race information point, or in advance at www.chesterfield10K.com