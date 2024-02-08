Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rebecca, the Registered Manager at Valley Lodge, was aware of a local riding school, Holymoor Riding School, as her daughter frequents it. Recognising the school's expertise, the Valley Lodge team decided they would be the perfect people to make Ann's wish a reality. Among the horses at the school, a gentle 5-year-old cob named Polly Pickle was chosen. Polly had previously brought joy to a 92-year-old resident by allowing them to ride her, making her the ideal companion for Ann.

Accompanied by Ginny, Becca, and their trailer, which was driven by Ginny's husband Alan, Polly arrived at Valley Lodge ready to create lasting memories. Ann and other residents eagerly spent time with Polly, showering her with affection and feeding her carrots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann is still talking about the experience, as she loved having the opportunity to be with such a kind and gentle horse. The event at Valley Lodge not only brought happiness to Ann but also provided an opportunity for other residents to share in the warmth and joy that Polly brought to the whole Valley Lodge community.

Ann reaching out to stroke Polly the horse.

The staff at Valley Lodge are committed to ensuring that their residents' desires, no matter how big or small, are acknowledged and granted whenever possible. By listening attentively and going the extra mile to fulfill their wishes, they aim to promote a sense of fulfilment and positivity, highlighting the importance of living life to the fullest, at every stage of life.