Vaillant Group UK's Derby manufacturing facility hosts royal visit

Foreground L-R - Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and Joe Dunn and behind L-R - Henrik Hansen and HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Mrs. Elizabeth Fothergill CBE with other guests

On Monday 20th October, Vaillant Group UK hosted a visit by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal at its recently opened £40m manufacturing facility in Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located close to Vaillant Group UK’s Belper headquarters, the factory produces the company’s range of uniSTOR high recovery hot water cylinder models which have been specially developed to meet the needs of UK consumers for low carbon, low temperature heating systems, as well as traditional boiler systems.

Her Royal Highness was welcomed by Henrik Hansen, Managing Director of Vaillant Group UK and Ireland, and Joe Dunn, Plant Director at Vaillant Group UK, along with representatives of Vaillant Group UK’s senior leadership team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit saw a guided tour of the purpose built 12,200m2 facility and a presentation outlining the key manufacturing stages behind the production of the cylinder range.

HRH The Princess Royal unveils a plaque.

The tour gave the opportunity for Her Royal Highness to meet some of the apprentices undertaking a range of apprenticeships with Vaillant Group UK, ranging across welding and engineering. This is part of Vaillant Group UK’s commitment to develop the skilled workforce required to support the transition to a low carbon heating future.

Other attendees included HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire; Mrs Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, the Mayor of Derby; Councillor Ajit Atwal and consort; Councillor Phillip Ingall. Invited alongside these guests were key local community partners who work closely with Vaillant Group UK, from Derby Museums, Derby College, YMCA Derbyshire, Marketing Derby, Morley Hayes Hotel and UpBeat Clean.

The tour concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at the site to mark the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henrik Hansen, Managing Director of Vaillant Group UK and Ireland, said: “It was an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our manufacturing site. She was able to view the innovating manufacturing process we have developed to support the growth of low carbon home heating systems. We are very proud of the contribution we are making to help customers transition to cleaner energy use through our technology and manufacturing excellence based in the East Midlands.

“At Vaillant Group UK, we believe in making a positive impact in the communities where we operate. We partner with local charities and commercial organisations that share our values and commitment to supporting people, opportunity, and wellbeing. I am delighted that some of our local partners have been able to attend this visit to share in this special occasion.”

Joe Dunn, Plant Director at Vaillant Group UK, comments: “It was an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our innovative new manufacturing facility based in Derby. The creation of our new manufacturing Plant marked Vaillant’s 150th anniversary in the industry, and it was a pleasure for the team to have the opportunity to showcase the work undertaken to create the new facility. It was a memorable occasion where the team could talk to Her Royal Highness about their processes and roles, along with the important role they all play in the transition of the heating industry. The launch of the new facility has brought increased employment to the local area, as well as creating opportunities for young people to learn vital new skills with the valuable apprenticeships that we offer.”

For more information, visit www.vaillant.co.uk