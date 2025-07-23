Utilita Energy Hub celebrates five years of supporting the local community in Derby

Derby’s Utilita Energy Hub is set to mark its fifth-year anniversary this weekend and the team in St. Peter’s Mall will be welcoming both regular and new hub visitors to join a free Cake and Coffee Morning – with Energy Experts on hand to offer top tips that will help your pocket and the planet!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Baker, Supervisor at the Derby Energy Hub,is looking forward to welcoming the local community to celebrate the milestone event on Saturday, 26 July (9am-3pm) and everyone is invited along to enjoy a slice of birthday cake and a cup of tea, coffee or hot chocolate.

Hub visitors will also have the chance to enter a free raffle to win a DAEWOO 5.5 L Air Fryer, thanks to the UK’s leading Smart PAYG energy supplier, with the prize winner being drawn and revealed at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2018, Utilita opened its first hub in the UK with the aim of getting out into local communities and serving to help not only customers, but everyone that is part of that community too. In July 2020, Utilita officially opened its fifth High Street Hub in St Peter’s Mall, as part of its drive to have more face-to-face conversations with people about how to make their energy go further and pay less – and it’s been providing vital community support ever since.

Utilita Energy Hub in Derby

The hub aims to serve the community, offering energy advice to absolutely anyone that requires it and also engages in community events as well as working with chosen charities – including Derby Central Salvation Army, The Derby City Mission and Hope Centre Derby.

It also regularly welcomes local community groups, such as the Royal British Legion and Boots, to its free-to-book Community Room.

Reflecting on the hub’s success over the past five years, Kelly said: “We have had such fantastic support since the first day we opened our doors and really have been made to feel so welcome in the mall. It’s thanks to our local community that we have done so well and been able to provide so much support to local good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re immensely grateful to the people of Derby, and beyond, for really embracing what we do here – and we look forward to celebrating our milestone anniversary on Saturday, 26 July. Please do pop along for a cuppa, a slice of birthday cake, and take advantage of our free energy efficiency top tips.”

No matter whether you are a Utilita customer or not, the Derby Hub team is always happy to give free energy saving advice.

The Utilita Energy Hub is open from Monday to Saturday at Unit 8 St. Peters Street, Mall, Derby, DE1 2NR.