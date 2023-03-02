Racine Railroad Products US has been designing, manufacturing, and servicing quality maintenance equipment to the railroad industry since 1970. A third generation, family run business, Racine Railroad has been looking to expand their business in to the UK.

Appointing Dave Sowter as their UK Managing Director, along side Jen Sowter as the Operations Director, the business will be selling Battery, Petrol and Hydraulic tools, along with small machines to the Rail Industry, with plans to expand into manufacturing within the next 5 years.

Dave and Jen have, between them, over 50 years of railway experience and understand the needs to improve tools and their functionality, whilst enhancing safety.

From left to Right: Jen Sowter, Domini Da Pra, Mike Parker, Barrett Christiansen, Chris Brenny and Dave Sowter