Urgent recruitment drive for hundreds of jobs to meet Christmas demand in Derbyshire

A record number of jobs are available in key logistics hubs as they battle to ensure millions of festive gifts reach consumers for the holiday season.

Among the locations where jobs are up for grabs are: Daventry, Kettering, Corby and Thrapston in Northamptonshire, Alfreton in Derbyshire, Heywood in Greater Manchester, Coventry in the Midlands, Erith in Kent, Dunstable in Bedfordshire, Doncaster and Reading in Berkshire.

The double whammy of Brexit and the Covid pandemic has intensified the huge scramble for workers as online shopping continues to boom.

redwigwam, the UK’s largest platform for flexible staff, is busy recruiting for a range of roles at the logistics locations.

Roles include picking and packing, quality control, parcel sorting and stock checking. Rates of pay range from £9.50 to £14 per hour with some offering bonuses and other incentives.

A recently published redwigwam white paper, entitled “Surviving Staffing Shortages: How businesses can overcome the perfect storm generated by Brexit and the Covid pandemic” highlighted the warehousing and transport sector as one of those worst hit.

Some 80,000 EU nationals have left warehousing and logistics jobs in the UK in the last 12 months.

The white paper said that employers needed to offer improved pay and rewards, greater flexibility, increased skills training and other incentives, particularly associated with health and wellbeing.

Lorna Davidson, CEO of redwigwam, said: “This is the busiest time of year for companies in warehousing and logistics and there are currently hundreds of jobs available in locations around the UK to make sure Christmas is delivered.”

