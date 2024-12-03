UP Strength Founder, Alfie Spencer, Named ‘Personal Trainer of the Year’

PT of the year - Alfie inspiring change, one session at a time.

Alfie Spencer, Founder of UP Strength, has been recognised as the Personal Trainer of the Year at the prestigious Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2024/25. This accolade underscores Alfie’s exceptional dedication, innovation, and commitment to client success.

The Corporate LiveWire Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in various industries. By recognising Alfie as the Personal Trainer of the Year, the awards highlight his outstanding contributions to the fitness industry.

With over six years of experience, Alfie has helped countless individuals achieve life-changing results.

This recognition is a testament to his dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence in all aspects of his work.

Alfie has been an invaluable asset to UP Strength team, consistently delivering exceptional results and exceeding the expectations of their clients. His passion for fitness and his ability to motivate and inspire individuals of all ages and fitness levels have earned him a reputation as one of the leading personal trainers in the industry.

Throughout his career, Alfie Spencer has demonstrated a deep understanding of human anatomy, physiology, and exercise science. He has a unique ability to create personalised training programs that cater to individual needs and goals, ensuring that every client receives the highest quality of care.

Beyond his technical expertise, Alfie Spencer is renowned for his positive and supportive approach to training. He creates a welcoming and encouraging environment where clients feel comfortable and motivated to reach their full potential. His ability to build strong relationships with his clients is a testament to his genuine care and dedication.

Winning this prestigious award has helped Alfie and UP Strength gain attraction from a huge name in the health industry - Applied Nutrition, one of the UK's leading supplement nutrition brands, who formulate and create premium nutrition supplements for professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, the gym lifestyle community and people looking to supplement their diet with the highest quality health, wellbeing and beauty nutrition.

Alfie stated “Being approached by Applied Nutrition to become an outlet for their premium supplements is a dream come true. For years, I've been passionate about helping others achieve their fitness goals. This collaboration allows me to share my knowledge and experience on a larger platform, while providing my community with access to top-tier supplements.

Together with Applied Nutrition, we will redefine what it means to live a healthy and active lifestyle.”

As UP Strength celebrate another momentous achievement, they are more inspired than ever to continue to invest deeply into their amazing client's success and will stop at nothing to help them achieve truly life-changing outcomes.

