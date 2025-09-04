UP Strength celebrates fourth consecutive 'Best Personal Training Service - Derbyshire' award

UP Strength, a leading Chesterfield personal training service dedicated to empowering individuals on their health and fitness journeys, is thrilled to announce it has been named 'Best Personal Training Service 2025 – Derbyshire' at the prestigious Midlands Enterprise Awards, for the fourth consecutive year.

This unprecedented achievement underscores UP Strength's consistent excellence, unwavering commitment to client success, and innovative approach within the fitness industry. The Midlands Enterprise Awards celebrate businesses demonstrating dedication, expertise, and innovation, principles that are fundamental to UP Strength's operations.

Alfie, owner of UP Strength, commented: "To receive this honour for four years running is a powerful validation of our entire team's hard work and our deep commitment to every single client. This award truly belongs to our clients; their trust, dedication, and incredible transformations are what inspire us daily. It reinforces that our tailored programs and comprehensive support are making a real, tangible difference in people's lives.”

In a move to further enhance its award-winning service, UP Strength is proud to announce the expansion of its team to help support them on their award winning online personal training app, allowing clients to follow expertly-tailored workout plans and stay accountable wherever they are.

The consistent recognition by the Midlands Enterprise Awards highlights UP Strength's dedication to providing top-tier personal training.

The company prides itself on fostering a supportive environment where clients not only achieve their fitness goals but also build sustainable habits for long-term well-being.

UP Strength is also proud to be the only studio in the region to offer a private, one-to-one training environment, ensuring clients receive undivided attention without the distractions of other trainers or gym members.

UP Strength looks forward to continuing to raise the bar, innovate its services, and help even more individuals achieve their health and fitness aspirations across Derbyshire.

70 is the difference in years between UP Strength's eldest and youngest clients.

UP Strength is a premier personal training service based in Chesterfield, dedicated to helping individuals achieve their health and fitness goals through personalised coaching, expert guidance, and unwavering support.