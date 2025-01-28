Unlock your business potential with a free award writing masterclass

Lucinda White, Pure Awards Founder and Expert Award Writer

Lucinda White, founder of Pure Awards and recognised #ialso100 f:entrepreneur in 2024, is hosting an exclusive FREE Award Writing Masterclass on 26th February 2025.

Lucinda White, founder of Pure Awards and recognised #ialso100 f:entrepreneur in 2024, is hosting an exclusive FREE Award Writing Masterclass on 26th February 2025 in conjunction with Adrian Williamson, Innovation Support Project Manager and Economic Growth with Chesterfield Borough Council at the Dunston Innovation Centre in Chesterfield.

"Building and maintaining visibility for your business is challenging. Awards give enterprises a competitive edge, making them more attractive to prospects from the start," says Adrian Williamson, Innovation Support Project Manager.

With over 20 years of experience, Lucinda White, Founder of Pure Awards, has helped businesses of all sizes turn accolades into opportunities. Her expertise has empowered countless brands to achieve award-winning success. Now, she’s bringing her insights to a workshop designed to help you make awards a cornerstone of your growth strategy.

Pure Awards

"Writing an award entry can be daunting. We’re often too close to our work to recognise what truly sets us apart. That’s why I’m excited to deliver this Award Writing Masterclass. It’s perfect for beginners and those seeking to refine their approach. Together, we’ll uncover your unique brilliance and create entries judges can’t ignore," says Lucinda.

This in-person workshop is a must for business owners and marketing professionals looking to harness awards in their 2025 strategy.

What You’ll Learn:

Introduction to Awards

How to Select the Right Opportunities

Crafting Winning Entries

Judges’ Insights

Maximising Shortlist Potential

2025’s Ones to Watch

Exclusive Perk:

Attendees receive a half-price Check & Send Service voucher for expert feedback on their award nominations.

Book your place today to gain the tools and confidence to stand out in the world of business awards.