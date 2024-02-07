Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bakery brand Project D will be releasing its magnificent 24 Karat Magic Love Heart Mega doughnut for a limited period of three or four days in the run-up to Valentine’s Day - and the sweet treats will be available for delivery nationwide, as well as Project D's Sheffield store at Meadowhall shopping centre.

The UK’s most indulgent doughnut ever created is covered with 24-carat edible gold leaf, measures almost one-foot in diameter and takes around six man-hours each to produce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weighing-in at almost 1kg, the lavish, heart-shaped treat has a pure Belgian white chocolate base and a melted Caramac gold filling.

Project D's creative director Matt Bond with the 24 Karat Magic Love Heart Mega doughnut.

Caramac lovers will be delighted to hear that despite the gold bar being discontinued in 2023 after nearly 60 years, the team at Project D have created their own Caramac filling, which some say rivals the original!

In addition to the gold leaf, the 2024 Mega Doughnut is topped with a dazzling array of sugary delights, including Kit-Kat, Lion Bar, Malteser Bar, White Terry’s Chocolate Orange, gold Belgian chocolate callets and caramel crunch balls. As a finishing touch, the team at Project D has covered the 24 Karat Magic Love Heart Mega in edible gold lustre spray.

The breathtaking creation, which is set to be a huge hit with doughnut-loving Valentines, Galentines and Malentines this February, will, at £29.95, be a surprisingly affordable gift for your loved one, despite its opulent ingredients. There are also a raft of other mega hearts available this year from £15.95.

Max Poynton, one of Project D’s three co-founders, said: “Valentine’s Day is our favourite time of year at Project D. It allows us to go just that little bit crazy!

The UK's most luxurious doughnut - 24 Karat Magic Love Heart Mega

“Last year’s Valentine’s was probably our most successful period ever. Nothing says 'Happy Valentine’s Day' better than a heart – so what can be better than a giant, gold-covered heart that also tastes like heaven? February is always a bumper month for us, and it’s no wonder as our doughnuts make the perfect gift. "

“Everyone is going to want to get their hands on one of these. And anyone lucky enough to receive one from their ‘significant other’ will know that love is truly in the air.”

In 2023, the Valentine's Day range from Project D broke the internet as thousands of eager customers caused Project D’s online shop to temporarily crash under the sheer volume of orders.

The launch attracted over three million views on social media in two days.

Project D also hit the national headlines in March last year when it created the UK’s biggest doughnut as a one-off special, measuring 1.4 metres and weighing the same as a baby calf.

Max said that “very limited numbers” of the 24 Karat Magic Love Heart Mega would be available this year due to the lengthy manufacturing process, so he predicted they would sell out extremely quickly.

But he said: “We’ve added additional products to our Valentine’s Day offerings this year to make it extra special, so we have loads of other fantastic and tasty items for our love-struck customers to buy – both online and in our stores in York, Nottingham, Heathrow Airport Terminal 2 and Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield."

The firm has also launched a range of eight other tasty Love Heart Mega doughnuts, plus Valentine’s hampers with gift cards and prosecco, and other cupid-themed merchandise.

The eight other Love Heart Mega doughnuts for 2024 are priced between £15.95 and £17.95 each online. They include the Lemon-Berry Bonanza, the Buenissemo, the XOXO, Berrylicious, White Choc Brownie, Homer, Caramel Dreams and the Choc Choc Brownie.

Customers can also buy a variety of smaller versions of the Love Hearts for their special love interests.