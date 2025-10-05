This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Workers are ditching full remote or full office weeks for a mix that boosts career growth and wellbeing ✨

Three days a week in the office is now the preferred choice for most workers

Hybrid working balances flexibility with in-person collaboration and social connection

Over half of employees say office time supports career growth and mentorship

Fully remote work is less popular, with only 16% favouring it

Job boards and networking can help you find flexible or hybrid work opportunities

For many employees, the “fully remote” dream is fading – but so is the desire for a full five-day office routine.

New research suggests that three days a week in the office is now the preferred choice across all age groups, offering a practical balance between work, social connection, and wellbeing.

A survey of over 1,100 UK workers by CV-Library found that while just 16% favour fully remote work and 22% prefer being in the office every day, a striking 40% are drawn to hybrid working.

The findings indicate a clear shift: employees want the flexibility to work from home but also recognise the benefits of in-person collaboration.

Job boards and networking can help you find flexible or hybrid work opportunities (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Lee Biggins, chief executive of CV-Library, said: “Loneliness, weaker working relationships, limited mentorship, and reduced collaboration are key issues for remote workers.

“Spending time in the office allows employees to learn, develop, and maintain a positive mindset – without losing the freedom to work from home part of the week.”

The study also found that more than half of employees see in-office time as a boost for career progression. Face-to-face interactions help with mentorship, skills development, and networking – aspects that are harder to replicate online.

Three days in the office seems to hit the sweet spot, offering social engagement while still leaving room for flexible working.

How to find and apply for flexible and remote jobs and careers

For those keen to embrace hybrid or fully remote roles, plenty of options are available.

Jobs boards such as CV-Library, Indeed, and Glassdoor allow users to filter by flexible or remote positions.

Many companies now advertise hybrid schedules directly in their listings, making it easier to identify opportunities that match your preferred balance.

When applying, highlight your ability to work independently and communicate effectively online. Employers value candidates who can contribute both in the office and remotely.

Networking on LinkedIn and joining professional communities can also increase your chances of landing flexible roles.

With hybrid working now the norm for millions, three days in the office may be the new standard, combining the best of home life and workplace collaboration while keeping career growth on track.

