Two dogs die while boarding at kennels in Derbyshire - as the council launches an investigation

The owners of a boarding kennel and day care centre say they are shocked after two dogs died in their care.

A dog died while staying at Paws High Peak in New Mills after being bitten by the owner’s dog a couple of weeks ago and a second dog died last Friday.

Neil Burton-Hicks co-owns the business with wife Kim.

He said: “We are absolutely devastated and no one can make us feel worse than we do.”

Kim Burton Hicks from Paws High Peak where the grooming business will remain open. Photo Jason Chadwick

Explaining what happened with both dogs he said: “The first dog was bitten by our dog, the dog had boarded with us before but this time she was grumpy and growling at the other dogs.

“Our dog, who had previously played with her, wanted to play but she was snapping at him and he snapped back and bit her neck.”

Neil says the couple took the dog to the emergency vets and was recovering but deteriorated and sadly died.

He added: “Kim was out doing the washing and came back and saw another dog had been bitten but she doesn’t know what happened.

“We have been boarding and offering a kennel service for ten years and looked after thousands of dogs with no issue.”

He said the couple were already thinking about winding down their boarding service and just focusing on the grooming side of the business and were due to welcome their last dogs on September, 27.

Neil said: “Following the incident on Friday we immediately stopped the boarding service.

“Things have turned into a bit of witch hunt online with people saying all kind of things online but I want everyone to know that we both have been really affected by this.

“We got into this business because we love dogs and this has been really hard. It’s unfortunate we are ending our business like this but we have also had so many supportive messages from the many dog owners we have worked with who have made this terrible time a bit easier.”

Executive Councillor for Licensing, Fiona Sloman, said the Council was investigating this matter and added: “We are currently looking into this and any decisions or recommendations will be guided by this investigation which has not yet concluded.”