Two Derby businesses celebrate successful collaborations, new project wins and independent growth

From left: Clare Taylor - Owner of Apricus Marketing and Laura Parry – Owner of Parry Creative.

Two Derby businesses are celebrating their fifth anniversary of working on collaborative projects with clients across the UK and beyond.

Clare Taylor at Apricus Marketing, and Laura Parry of Parry Creative, support a spectrum of businesses including a recent client win working with world class rolling stock experts, DB ESG – one of Europe’s leading providers of rolling stock engineering solutions for the UK rail industry.

The pair provide branding, design, and advice on marketing strategy to DB ESG, which is based in the RTC Business Park in Derby. Over the last two years, they have helped the business to strengthen its marketing activities in support of its business plan and growth ambitions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kevin Dilks, Business Development Manager at DB ESG, said: “ We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Clare at Apricus and Laura at Parry Creative. They have provided us with clarity around how to make our marketing more effective and continue to support us with impactful, refined branding and a refreshed visual identity.”

From left: Clare Taylor - Owner Apricus Marketing, Kevin Dilks – Business Development Manager, DB ESG, Heidi Lee – Marketing & Communications Manager, DB ESG, Laura Parry – Owner Parry Creative.

“We continue to build strong relationships with both businesses and we look forward to achieving more together in 2025.”

At Apricus, Clare has spent 25 years specialising in strategic marketing and marketing management. She also provides marketing management services across a variety of sectors including manufacturing and engineering, pharmaceutical, rail and technology.

Clare said: “Winning this client has been significant for us both and we’ve loved bringing our talents together working with the team at DB ESG.

“Laura and I have been collaborating since the early phase of our businesses. With Laura’s excellent reputation for branding and design, and my focus on marketing strategy and extensive experience of working as a client-side senior marketer, it formed the basis for a perfect partnership.”

Apricus Marketing and Parry Creative established in 2020, just as the pandemic struck. Three years later, both businesses moved into offices on St Mary’s Gate, and Clare and Laura started collaborating on projects.

Clare said: “I know I can speak for both of us when I say that we’ve had such a productive five years, and it is always a pleasure when Laura and I can work together with clients.”

Laura at Parry Creative has over 20 years of experience in developing brands and delivering creative projects. She has worked with local, national and international clients – adding value to their businesses by providing strategic creative direction.

She said: “Collaborating with Apricus Marketing made perfect sense for Parry Creative, as it allows us to offer a full range of marketing services to our clients. We are excited for the future and looking forward to continuing our collaboration.”

To celebrate the success of their collaborations and their five year anniversary of starting their businesses, the dynamic duo will be hosting a modest celebration later in the year by inviting trusted clients to celebrate with them.

The event, at their office in Derby, concretes Clare and Laura’s commitment to helping businesses develop and highlights the range of services they offer to clients in the city and beyond.

Clare said: “We are beyond grateful for all the projects we have been able to work on together so far and the event is just a little way of saying’ thank you’ to those who have supported us along the way.”