Two Bellway site managers win Seal of Excellence awards

Two site managers at Bellway have won coveted Seal of Excellence awards for the quality of their work.

Ben Taylor, who works at Green Oaks in Hednesford, Staffordshire, is one of just 12 site managers to be given the accolade in the National House Building Council (NHBC) West region this year, while Jamie Smith, who is in charge at Hatton Court in Hatton, Derbyshire, is one of only 19 site managers from the East region to receive the award.

This is the first time Ben, from Sutton Coldfield, has won the Seal of Excellence, after just 16 months in his role as a site manager.

The 26-year-old said: “It is unbelievable. I have been told that I am one of the youngest site managers to ever win the award at Bellway, so I am very proud of that fact.

Ben Taylor who works at Green Oaks in Hednesford, Staffordshire

“I could not have won this award without the support of my fantastic team, particularly my assistant site manager Madeleine Dale, whose dedication and enthusiasm has matched mine. The backing I have received from my senior managers has also been key in helping us to achieve this result at Green Oaks.”

Meanwhile, Jamie, who lives in Hednesford, has claimed his second Seal of Excellence in a row for his work at Hatton Court. The 35-year-old, who joined Bellway nine years ago as an assistant site manager, has now won two Seal of Excellence awards and five Quality Awards from the NHBC.

He said: “I am ecstatic to win another Seal of Excellence award for our work at Hatton Court but in truth, it’s all down to the wonderful team here. It’s a brilliant effort because I joined this site in October 2021 and have won this very prestigious award in successive years.

“There is no real secret to success in this instance, as it is down to creating an environment at the development that is always organised and tidy with everyone committed to giving their best to help us carry on delivering quality homes for our customers.”

Jamie Smith who is in charge at Hatton Court in Hatton, Derbyshire

Nick Edmond, Construction Director at Bellway West Midlands, said: “I must congratulate both Ben and Jamie on their success, which I know is a result of sheer hard work, professionalism and total commitment to driving standards at their developments on a daily basis.

“The judging during the NHBC awards is incredibly rigorous with site managers being scrutinised on strict criteria including consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety. To win a Seal of Excellence award is a magnificent achievement and indicates that the site manager is a master of their craft.

“With young talent like Ben and Jamie already rising to the top within the company it means that the future of Bellway West Midlands is in very good hands. What this achievement also shows is that our customers can be reassured that when they buy a Bellway property at these developments, they are investing their future in a high-quality home produced by award-winning site managers.”

The NHBC Pride in the Job awards are held annually and every site manager with a development that is registered for an NHBC Buildmark warranty is entered into the competition.

This year more than 8,000 site managers were entered and of those, 444 received a Quality Award in the competition. The Seal of Excellence is the next stage of the contest when the very best Quality Award winners go on to receive the higher accolade.