TV auction house celebrates two years in business

By Irita Marriott
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 14:40 BST
A Derbyshire auction house, owned by a well known TV antiques expert and auctioneer, is celebrating two years in business this week. In 2023, with over ten years working in the industry, Irita Marriott decided to make the leap and open her own auction house.

Irita says: "The time has flown by, I can’t believe we're celebrating two years since opening our doors for the first time!

"The support we have received has been incredible and we could not have done it without our amazing customers. We’ve got lots of exciting plans so we can't wait to see what the next year brings!"

One of just a small number of female-run auction houses in the UK, the Melbourne-based business is the setting for the ‘The Derbyshire Auction House’, which airs on Really.

Irita Marriott Auctioneers & Valuers opened its doors for the first time two years ago.placeholder image
One record breaking episode of the show, which is currently filming for its third series, saw a client make over £75,000 at auction with lots including a diamond eagle brooch which made a whopping £11,400.

Previous series of 'The Derbyshire Auction House' are available to stream on discovery+.

