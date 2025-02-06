Trio of directors strengthen Derbyshire housebuilder

A housing developer has strengthened its team with the internal appointments of three directors at its headquarters in Derby.

Miller Homes East Midlands, who build around 500 homes a year across the region, have promoted Aaron Grainger to land director, Emma Weston to sales director, and James O’Halloran to commercial director, as part of a restructuring of its senior management team.

The new positions for each of the three directors comes as reward for their combined 19 years of service to the housebuilder, as part of Miller Homes’ commitment to its employees and its ethos of building a team sustainably from within.

Aaron Grainger, from Nottingham, said: “Since joining the team at Miller Homes East Midlands in 2021, I’ve been fortunate to work with a great group of people who have assisted me in taking on the position of land director, of which I’m very proud.

Aaron Grainger, Emma Weston and James O’Halloran at Miller Homes East Midlands’ headquarters in Derby

“We are ambitiously reaching for new goals in 2025, building on our successes throughout 2024 and creating further momentum in the land market by acquiring new sites to contribute towards our regional and wider group growth plans.”

Emma Weston joined Miller Homes in 2015 and has taken the role of sales director, having most recently held the position as head of sales for the East Midlands region.

Emma, originally from Leicester, said: “We have a very exciting year ahead of us at Miller Homes East Midlands with the launch of new developments near Loughborough and Derby joining our existing roster of sites across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Newark.

“The sales team is well established in the East Midlands region and we’re very proud of the consistency we’ve shown as a group in recent years, during at times a turbulent housing market, so we feel very well set to lead the team moving forward through 2025 and beyond.”

Derby-resident James O’Halloran has been promoted to commercial director, after nearly 12 years working in the housing industry.

James, who joined Miller Homes in 2016, said: “This opportunity to take the position of commercial director is one I’m particularly proud to take on, and coincides with wider team changes, as we look to bolster our senior management team.

“I’ve been working at Miller Homes East Midlands for over eight years and can see every single day the drive from our team to deliver a best-in-class result to our customers through our product and our service.”

The housebuilder is currently building new homes in Middlebeck, Gedling, Castle Donington, Woodthorpe, Allestree and Mackworth, as well as assisting the affordable housing supply at developments in Sleaford and Boulton Moor.

Tom Roberts, regional operations director at Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “We are extremely pleased to reward the excellence of Aaron, Emma and James with their respective promotions, which ultimately strengthens our senior management group and continues to add years of experience to our ever-growing team at Miller Homes East Midlands.

“The ethos within the business has always been to reward individual and collective excellence and to retain our best staff, grow together and achieve results for our customers and for Miller Homes. One way of achieving this is to build a team over time, generate the experience and understanding of great group of people and harness their expertise.

“I’d like to personally thank Aaron, Emma, James and all our incredible team at Miller Homes East Midlands for their dedication and efforts, as we look ahead to another ambitious year of sustained growth for the region.”

For more information on careers with Miller Homes East Midlands, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/careers.aspx.