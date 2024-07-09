trentbarton’s Scarlet wins Rising Star award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

trentbarton’s marketing and communications manager Scarlet McCourt has won the Rising Star title at The Generation Next Awards 2024, run by East Midlands Chamber with headline partner the University of Derby.

Scarlet, 26, was one of a dozen winners revealed at a ceremony at Derby’s Bustler Market on July 4. She was chosen from a field of 10 finalists for the Rising Star award, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University.

Scarlet, who lives in Long Eaton, was promoted last year to be the manager for trentbarton’s marketing and communications. She has been with the bus operator for six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former apprentice at Nottinghamshire County Council, who became trentbarton’s youngest team leader, said: “It’s an absolute honour to be recognised for this award, I love what I do and leading the marketing and communications team is a pleasure.”

(l-r) Awards host Kirsty Shelts, Rising Star winner Scarlet McCourt and Rebecca Cliff from NTU

Scarlet, whose grandfather drove for Barton Buses, added: “Generation Next does some incredibly important work in highlighting the importance of young professionals, something which I am also extremely passionate about.”

East Midlands Chamber President Stuart Dawkins said: “I would like to congratulate all the Generation Next Awards winners and all the finalists that got to this stage.”

The Award judges said: “Scarlet demonstrated the journey she has been through, from starting as an apprentice to rise to her current managerial role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scarlet showed ambition for how she will embrace the Generation Next Rising Star award to continue excelling in her career, drive change in her industry and success with her goals. Congratulations Scarlet.”

Tom Morgan, trentbarton’s managing director, said: “We all want to wish Scarlet huge congratulations for winning the Rising Star Award.

“Scarlet is an exceptional team member whose innovative strategies and unwavering dedication have elevated our brands to new heights. She has an unwavering commitment to delivering our customer values consistently and is an integral part of our leadership team. We're incredibly proud of her.”